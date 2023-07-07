(KAMR/KCIT) – “Well, at least it’s a dry heat.”

That phrase is common punctuation for most weather-related small talk across the Texas Panhandle, where flat grasslands, low humidity, and high elevation combine to most often give the region a drier and more “manageable” summer than the rest of the state. Humidity is often cited as why 100 degrees commonly seems less intense in Amarillo, for example, than in San Antonio.

However, in recent weeks the arrival of El Niño and a suffocating “heat dome” over the Lone Star State have contributed not only to record temperatures but to a far less common phenomenon: the Texas Panhandle has been humid, and South Texas has remained in severe drought.

Here’s everything you need to know about how humidity makes a difference in dealing with day-to-day Texas summer temperatures, whether or not your area has more moisture to spare than usual.

How It Works: Heat, humidity, and how we talk about them

Regarding gauging heat and how it will actually feel on a daily basis, as noted by the National Weather Service, most forecasts discuss the air temperature, the dewpoint, the relative humidity level, and the heat index.

The dewpoint is the temperature that the air will need to be on a given day for it to be totally saturated with water vapor. In general, according to the NWS, people tend to experience a dewpoint temperature in the 50s comfortably, while a dewpoint in the 70s is considered uncomfortably humid.

Relative humidity, or RH, is the amount of water vapor in the air compared to the amount the air is able to hold. Because warm air can hold more water vapor than cold air, the same amount of water in the air may mean a higher relative humidity in cold weather but lower relative humidity in hot weather, so “RH” is a shifting gauge.

Relative humidity and the dewpoint can also be paired together. For example, noted by the NWS, if the dewpoint at a given moment is 70 degrees and the temperature is also 70 degrees, that would mean 100% relative humidity; the air would be at the exact temperature needed to hold the most amount of water vapor possible. Meanwhile, most people out in those conditions would feel the air is insufferably humid.

via the National Weather Service

The relative humidity and the temperature work together to create the heat index, which the NWS notes is what the temperature feels like to humans. The higher the temperature and the higher the relative humidity, the more intense it will be for people to experience.

How humidity makes a difference

The most common, and most obvious, way that humans can feel the impact of humid heat is the persistence of sweat.

Normally, as mentioned by the NWS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sweat works to cool down a person’s skin by evaporating into the air and creating a wicking effect.

However, when a high relative humidity means that the air is already holding more water, there isn’t anywhere for sweat to go – meaning that it doesn’t evaporate as quickly and its “cooling off” function isn’t as effective. That’s how a temperature of 92 degrees can ‘feel’ more like 108 if the relative humidity is high enough.

The NWS, CDC, and other researchers have said that disrupting the way human bodies cool off makes humid, hot days more dangerous than dry ones. Humid and hot weather can also negatively impact heart conditions or asthma, among others, which can increase the risk of serious complications for some people even further.

Additionally, some studies such as one from 2016 have suggested that high humidity can increase the rate and intensity of sunburns.

In the meantime, experts have also warned that hot, dry weather can also disrupt people’s efforts to cool off. When sweat evaporates too quickly, people may not notice how much fluid they’re losing and risk dehydration. Further, sunscreen may last for a shorter period of time depending on how much a person is sweating.

Altogether, whether someone is adjusting to a new climate or humidity level, managing an ongoing condition, or just preparing for another Texas summer day, the NWS and CDC advise being aware and taking steps to prevent harm from sun exposure:

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink;

Stay in air-conditioned indoor locations as much as possible;

Carefully schedule outdoor activities away from the hottest parts of the day, and pace your activity level;

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen;

Cool down with cool showers or baths;

Check on friends and neighbors;

Never leave children or pets in cars unattended; and

Monitor for symptoms of heat-related illness.

The NWS and the CDC both offer further heat safety tips and resources for those seeking more information.