How long will the chilly temps last in Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Sunny skies are expected across southeast Texas on Friday and clear skies will prevail Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s throughout the region. Two cool fronts will soon move through the region.
Pleasant days remain ahead as high pressure dominates the local weather through early next week, however, expect a daily uptick in cloud coverage Monday into mid week as a high pressure continues to progress eastward and winds turn more southerly.
Local temperatures across southeast Texas will begin with highs in the 70s during the weekend, gradually rising into the upper 70s to low 80s by Monday. Though lows Saturday night will remain on the cooler side (in the 40s inland), they will warm up into the mid 50s to low 60s by early next week.
NEXT WEEK
Two cool fronts will move through the region at sometime next week, with the stronger of the system’s sweeping through near the end of the work week.
CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this look at your 10-day forecast.
Though it is tricky to pin point expected rainfall totals at this time, 1 to 1.4 inches ahead and along the frontal boundary could once again give us some good rain chances.
Temperatures will likely dip again sometime during the end of the week with the frontal passage, so keep an eye for the chance of cooler temperatures over southeast Texas again.
