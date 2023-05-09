HOUSTON (KIAH) – A flood watch is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning flooding is possible where heavy, slow-moving downpours develop. It’s possible there will be street flooding, and waterways will likely be on the rise.

Monitoring Houston roads during a flood:

Houston TranStar provides an interactive map of current road conditions. You can toggle on and off various types of data, including where there is high water and live camera views.

Monitoring Houston waterways during a flood:

The Harris County Flood Warning System provides an interactive map of rain totals and waterways. You can see observed rain totals, which can be listed in increments as small as five minutes. This will give you a good idea of rain rates. Two inches or more per hour will usually be too much too quickly for roads to drain right away. You can also view “channel status”, which will pop up a smattering of green squares across the Greater Houston area. Green is good. If any creeks, rivers or bayous are nearing flooding, they will be marked with a yellow icon. A red icon means flooding is likely.