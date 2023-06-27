HOUSTON (KIAH)–During hurricane season, you can expect thunder, lightning and rain, but there are ways to prepare ahead of these storms to keep you and your family safe.

According to ready.gov, lightning is the largest cause of injury and death when it comes to weather-related hazards. Most lightning victims survive, but people struck by lightning say that they often deal with a variety of long-term symptoms.

Thunderstorms can cause dangerous conditions such as:

strong winds over 50 mph

hail

flash flooding and/or tornadoes

Preparing for thunderstorms and lightning:

Know your risk

Do a walk through of your home to avoid safety hazards

Make an emergency plan

If you’re in a thunderstorm, go indoors immediately. It’s also important to pay attention to alerts and warnings from your phone, radio or TV. Avoid using electronic devices that are connected to an outlet. Try to keep your devices fully charged ahead of a storm. Turn around, don’t drown! If you notice that a road may be flooded, remember that even just six inches can cause damage to you and your vehicle.

After a thunderstorm and lightning storm, pay attention to authorities and weather forecasts with information on whether or not it’s safe to go outside and any additional flood warnings. Always be aware of fallen power lines and trees. Report them to officials immediately.