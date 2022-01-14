HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Harris County is asking residents to report pollution in their neighborhood or anywhere they see a problem.

Harris County Pollution Control Services is asking local residents to take photos or describe what they see and provide a location. You can report air pollution, water pollution or solid waste pollution as well.

Just fill out the form on the Harris County website and enter the address, what do you believe to be the source of pollution at the location.

You are also able to upload images for the agency to review and investigate. You are also able to provide your contact information anonymously. However, according to the website, not providing your contact information could limit the ability to investigate the concern and provide you results.