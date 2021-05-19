How to subscribe to Harris County flood alerts during the Flash Flood Watch

Want to know where flooding NEAR YOU, is likely or possible in Harris County? SIGN UP!

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (CW39) The alert signup process provided by the Harris County Flood Control System is open for registration. Just log in and enter your email address, mobile phone number or both.

The final step to begin receiving alerts is to identify one or more gauges where you wish to be notified when either the water level or rainfall reaches a certain level.

You have options for getting email and/or text notifications available for “Flooding Possible” and “Flooding Likely” stages for the gauge(s) you select.)



Click here to access your FWS account to subscribe to alerts.



Below is a short step-by-step video to help you easily complete the signup process so you can begin receiving Flood Warning System alerts.



Flood Warning System Alerts Sign Up

If you need additional assistance in setting up your notifications for flood alerts, please click here to submit your comments to the Harris County Flood Control District.