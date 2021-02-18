How to tell if your food is spoiled after a power outage

HOUSTON (CW39) Millions of people have been without power in Texas, but as more lights come back on, it’ll be important to make sure food in refrigerators and freezers are still safe to eat.

Ideally, refrigerators should be at 40°F or below and freezers should be at 0°F or below. When the power goes out, try not to open doors to keep that temperature stable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, with closed doors, food is safe for four hours in a refrigerator, 48 hours in a full freezer and 24 hours in a half freezer. People can put perishable foods in a cooler with ice, frozen packs or even snow to extend that time.

“When in doubt, throw it out,” the CDC said. Here are some basic tips from the CDC on what to do once the power comes back on:

Don’t taste food to determine if it’s safe to eat. Do throw out any food with an unusual smell, color or texture

Check temperatures of food (some refrigerators and freezers have thermometers inside). Throw out anything that’s above 40°F in the fridge. If frozen items are still below 40°F, they can safely be refrozen or cooked.

Foodsafety.gov also has a helpful list of what to do with specific food items if they’ve been above 40°F for more than two hours:

Meat, poultry, seafood

Discard raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes

raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes Discard thawing meat or poultry

thawing meat or poultry Discard salads with meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken or eggs

salads with meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken or eggs Discard gravy, stuffing or broth

gravy, stuffing or broth Discard lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef

lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef Discard pizza with any toppings

pizza with any toppings Discard canned hams labeled with “keep refrigerated” or any opened canned meat or fish

canned hams labeled with “keep refrigerated” or any opened canned meat or fish Discard casseroles, soups or stews

Cheese, dairy and eggs

Discard soft cheeses like blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco

soft cheeses like blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco Keep hard cheeses like Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano

hard cheeses like Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano Keep processed cheeses

processed cheeses Discard shredded or low-fat cheeses

shredded or low-fat cheeses Keep grated parmesan or romano

grated parmesan or romano Discard milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk

milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk Keep butter

butter Discard opened baby formula

opened baby formula Discard fresh shell eggs, eggs hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products

fresh shell eggs, eggs hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products Discard any custards or quiches

Fruit

Discard cut fruit and sliced or shredded coconut

cut fruit and sliced or shredded coconut Keep uncut fruit, fruit juice, canned fruit, dried fruit

Sauces, Spreads, Jams

Discard opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish if they’ve been above 50° for more than eight hours

opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish if they’ve been above 50° for more than eight hours Keep peanut butter, jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, ketchup, olives, pickles

peanut butter, jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, ketchup, olives, pickles Keep Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces and opened vinegar-based dressings

Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces and opened vinegar-based dressings Discard opened creamy-based dressings and opened spaghetti sauce

Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains

Keep bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads and tortillas

bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads and tortillas Discard refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough

refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough Discard cooked pasta, rice, potatoes

cooked pasta, rice, potatoes Discard pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette

pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette Discard fresh pasta

fresh pasta Discard cheesecake

cheesecake Keep waffles, pancakes, bagels

Pies and pastry

Discard cream filled pastries

cream filled pastries Discard pies with filling containing eggs or milk

pies with filling containing eggs or milk Keep fruit pies

Vegetables

Discard cut fresh vegetables and pre-cut, pre-washed and packaged greens

cut fresh vegetables and pre-cut, pre-washed and packaged greens Keep uncut fresh vegetables

uncut fresh vegetables Keep fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices

fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices Discard cooked vegetables

cooked vegetables Discard tofu

tofu Discard opened vegetable juice

opened vegetable juice Discard baked potatoes

baked potatoes Discard commercial garlic in oil

commercial garlic in oil Discard casseroles, soups and stews

When it comes to the freezer, follow the list above if items have become thawed and above 40°F for more than two hours. For items that still have ice crystals and feel cold like they’ve been refrigerated, it has these guidelines to follow:

Meat, poultry, seafood

Refreeze all cuts of meat, poultry, seafood

all cuts of meat, poultry, seafood Refreeze stews and soups

Dairy, eggs

Refreeze milk (but it may have a weird texture after)

milk (but it may have a weird texture after) Refreeze eggs and egg products

eggs and egg products Discard ice cream or frozen yogurt

ice cream or frozen yogurt Refreeze soft or semi-soft cheese (but it may have a weird texture after)

soft or semi-soft cheese (but it may have a weird texture after) Refreeze hard cheeses or shredded cheeses

hard cheeses or shredded cheeses Refreeze cheesecake

Fruit

Refreeze juice (but discard if mold, a yeast-like smell or sliminess develops)

juice (but discard if mold, a yeast-like smell or sliminess develops) Refreeze packaged fruits (it may have a weird texture after)

Vegetables

Refreeze vegetable juice

vegetable juice Refreeze packaged vegetables (may have a loss of texture or flavor)

Breads and pastries

Refreeze bread, rolls, muffins, cakes that don’t have custard fillings

bread, rolls, muffins, cakes that don’t have custard fillings Refreeze cakes, pies, pastries with custard or cheese filling

cakes, pies, pastries with custard or cheese filling Refreeze pie crusts and bread dough (may lose some quality)

pie crusts and bread dough (may lose some quality) Refreeze pasta and rice casseroles

pasta and rice casseroles Refreeze flour, cornmeal and nuts

flour, cornmeal and nuts Refreeze waffles, pancakes, bagels

waffles, pancakes, bagels Refreeze frozen meals, entrees