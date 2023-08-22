HOUSTON (KIAH) – Tropical Storm Harold is traveling westward through the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning, eventually making landfall in South Texas with potential for maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Harold forecast track

Harold will impact Houston and Southeast Texas in multiple ways. First, along the coast, there is a high rip current risk from Galveston westward and southward down the coast. Winds will be breezy in Southeast Texas with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. The wind, combined with drier air north of Houston, is making for a fire weather warning (red flag warning).

Fire weather warning

From Houston southward, humidity is high enough to avoid the fire weather warning. However, muggy air means we still have dangerously high heat index values. Despite the fact that this will likely be the first day this month with highs under 100 (we’re calling for 98 in Houston), it could still feel like 105 to 112.

Heat advisory Tuesday

After Tuesday, several more days of 100s are in the forecast with small rain chances at the end of the week.

Houston 7-day forecast