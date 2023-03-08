HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s more of the same for a couple more days, but we see two cold fronts headed for Houston. The second will be more impactful than the first.

Futurecast Friday morning

Cold front number one is weak, and is currently in North Texas. It’ll slowly move south, arriving in the Greater Houston area Friday. Rain will be spotty (20%) for Houston, with better odds farther north. Also, temperatures drop a tad, but we’ll still top out around 80 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures for Houston

It warms up again this weekend before the second cold front arrives late-day Sunday or Sunday night. Behind it, it’ll feel much more refreshing for the beginning of spring break week.

Houston 7-day forecast