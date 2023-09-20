HOUSTON (KIAH) – Muggy air is moving back into Southeast Texas, making for a mid-summer feel despite the fact that fall officially begins Saturday. Wednesday’s high of 95 will feel more like 98, and those feels-like temps will reach or exceed 100 the rest of the week.

Houston forecast high temperatures and heat index values

With the extra humidity comes a few spotty afternoon showers and storms. It’s a 20% rain chance Thursday through Sunday.

Rain becomes more likely early next work week as a weak cold front arrives Monday and stalls through Tuesday. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests around half an inch of rain for Greater Houston, half an inch to one inch around Austin, and one and three inches around Dallas.

7-day rain outlook

Houston 7-day forecast

Next week’s front won’t bring a fall feel just yet. Temperatures will only back off a little bit with highs in the low 90s to near 90 degrees. In fact, 90s are likely through the end of September.