HOUSTON (KIAH) – Muggy air is moving back into Southeast Texas, making for a mid-summer feel despite the fact that fall officially begins Saturday. Wednesday’s high of 95 will feel more like 98, and those feels-like temps will reach or exceed 100 the rest of the week.
With the extra humidity comes a few spotty afternoon showers and storms. It’s a 20% rain chance Thursday through Sunday.
Rain becomes more likely early next work week as a weak cold front arrives Monday and stalls through Tuesday. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests around half an inch of rain for Greater Houston, half an inch to one inch around Austin, and one and three inches around Dallas.
Next week’s front won’t bring a fall feel just yet. Temperatures will only back off a little bit with highs in the low 90s to near 90 degrees. In fact, 90s are likely through the end of September.