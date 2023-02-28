HOUSTON (KIAH) — Monday’s dry air has come and gone as Gulf moisture returned overnight. Tuesday will start cloudy, with partial sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with a more humid feel.

Forecast high temperatures

Warm and humid air will last through Thursday before our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Ahead of the front, a line of thunderstorms may sweep across Southeast Texas after sunset, and some storms may be severe with strong wind gusts.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air arrives Friday. It warms back to 70s this weekend with sunshine and low humidity.

Houston 7-day forecast