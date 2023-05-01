HOUSTON (CW39) – This is the beginning of National Hurricane Preparedness Week! Today the Hurricane Hunters continue the Hurricane Awareness Tour at Ellington Field where they’ll have Hurricane Hunter aircraft, forecasters from the National Hurricane Center and from our local National Weather Service office, along with other agencies/organizations raising awareness on hurricane safety. This event will be very informative, and best of all it’s free!

The job of the Hurricane Hunters is to fly specially equipped aircraft directly into the eye of the storm to collect crucial data that helps protects lives and property. Later on today I will be on board, but grounded, inside of the WC-130J a.k.a. Hercules!

ABOUT WC-130J (Hercules) The WC-130J is a high-wing, medium-range aircraft used in several weather reconnaissance missions throughout the year. This plane is specifically configured to penetrate tropical disturbances and storms, hurricanes and winter storms and is equipped with meteorological instruments and radar to obtain data on the current development, movement, size and intensity of these systems. The WC-130J is the weather data collection platform for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (also known as The Air Force Hurricane Hunters). It carries a minimum crew of five: pilot, co-pilot, navigator, aerial reconnaissance weather officer and weather reconnaissance loadmaster. The crew collects and reports weather data as often as every minute.

What: 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour

Where: Ellington Airport – Houston, TX

11210 Blume Ave

Houston, TX

When: Monday, May 1, 2023

12:30 – 4PM (Gates close at 3pm to new entries)

Admission: FREE!

Things To Do:

Tour Hurricane Hunter aircraft

Meet the pilots & flight crew

Speak with hurricane forecasters

Meet with local National Weather Service meteorologists

Walk through exhibits from various agencies & organizations

Learn about weather safety & preparedness