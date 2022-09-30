HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, likely arriving in South Carolina as a category one hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is affecting the U.S. weather pattern

The large counterclockwise wind field around Ian is altering the broad weather pattern in the U.S., delivering chilly air from the Midwest and Northeast all the way down to Greater Houston where temperatures Friday morning are the coldest since April.

Friday morning temperatures

The blue colors on the temperature map above indicate areas in the 40s. Some areas in East and Southeast Texas were colder than Chicago and Boston Friday morning!

Friday morning temperatures

Houston weather won’t change much in the short term. Dry air hangs around through the weekend with a few more days where lows will be in the 50s, along with sunny afternoons in the 80s. Temperatures warm closer to normal next week.

Houston 10-day forecast