HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Southwest Coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. That means it was a strong category 4 hurricane, and will go down as one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the Continental U.S.

Radar snapshot as Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds

Hurricane Ian’s 150 mph winds put it in a tie for the 5th strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Continental U.S. Seven other hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, also had 150 mph winds at landfall.

Strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S.

The strongest landfalling U.S. hurricane on record is the Labor Day hurricane in 1935 (before hurricanes were named), which swept across South Florida as a category 5 hurricane.

Camille made landfall near the Louisiana / Mississippi border.

Andrew hit South Florida and remained major as it made another landfall in Louisiana.

Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle.