HOUSTON (KIAH) — As category 1 Hurricane Ian nears South Carolina, hundreds of miles of the East Coast have been experiencing tropical storm force winds ahead of the storm. In fact, Ian’s wind field is even larger than when it was making landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Ian’s wind field compared to Texas

Ian’s tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph) extend about 500 miles, as seen in yellow in the image above. For comparison, I created a Texas overlay to give Texans an idea of just how much real estate that is. In this hypothetical situation, Houston, Dallas, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and many other areas would be covered by the tropical storm wind zone.

The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for maximum sustained winds of 85 mph when Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina today.