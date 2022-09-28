HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area.

For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size.

Hurricane Ian compared to Texas

How big is Ian?

Let’s start with the eye, which measures about 42 miles across. Sticking with the Texas theme, that means the eye would span from downtown Houston to Galveston, or most of Dallas and Fort Worth, or from San Antonio’s north side to South Austin.

Hurricane force winds (74+ mph) extend across an area about 80 miles wide. That would be from Galveston to Conroe, or from downtown San Antonio to downtown Austin.

Tropical storm force winds (39+ mph) extend across an area about 330 miles wide. That would be from Galveston to the Texas/Oklahoma border north of Dallas!

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall today. It’ll will then begin to weaken over land, but could still be near hurricane strength as it moves through Central Florida overnight.