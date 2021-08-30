Comparing Hurricane Ida vs. Katrina: Hurricanes strike same area, on the same date but 16 years apart

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The landfall of Hurricane Ida brought dangerous wind, storm surge and rain to the Louisiana coast 16 years to the date of Hurricane Katrina, one of the most costly disasters in American history.

As we remember Hurricane Katrina this week, we remember the main story was the failure of the levee system and the recorded 24-28 feet of storm surge damage. Leaving an estimated 80% of New Orleans under water at the time.

Katrina hit Louisiana as a category 3 storm with 127 mph winds. The hurricane claimed the lives of more than 1,800 people, most of which were from drowning. Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds.

So although the storms made landfall on the same calendar date about 50 miles away from each other, the differences in Hurricane Katrina and Ida mostly include the direction, size and strength of the storms.

Meteorologist Adam Krueger and Star Harvey break down the statistics of both storms, but also take a look into other strong Louisiana storms.