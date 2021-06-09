Hurricane preparedness fair this Saturday in Galveston

GALVESTON (CW39) Hurricane season has officially kicked off and the City of Galveston wants to remind residents to be prepared. The City is hosting their annual Hurricane Preparedness Fair this Saturday so families can have the opportunity to find out the items they may need in the event of a hurricane making landfall.

The preparedness fair will take place Saturday, June 12 at McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be representatives from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, National Weather Service, insurance companies, TXDOT, UTMB, and others to provide residents with all the information they need for storm season

