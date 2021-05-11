Hurricane preparedness week: Assemble disaster supplies

HOUSTON (CW39) – Hurricane preparedness week continues… Today we will focus on how to assemble disaster supplies. Remember that you are going to need supplies not only for during the storm, but also the lengthy, and sometimes even more brutal, aftermath. You want to be sure you have enough non-perishable food to last each person of your family 3 days. IMPORTANT: Many people remember to pack canned goods, however, forget a can opener! Don’t forget plenty of water and all necessary medications. Electricity can be out for extended periods of time following a storm. Be sure to have batteries on hand, possibly a battery powered radio, a NOAA weather radio, and battery powered flashlights. Also, it may be smart to invest in solar powered chargers for your phone. Additionally, you want to be sure to have extra cash on hand in case of emergencies.

If you have a pet be sure they have their food and water bowl in your kit as well. A toy or a bone to keep them occupied may also be a good idea if they are high energy. Books, games, and puzzles are good to have on standby to help pass the time, especially with small children.

Extra things to keep in your kit:

Blankets/ Pillows

Paper plates/ cups/ utensils

Personal hygiene items

Paper and pencil

Formula and diapers if you own an infant

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Important documents in a waterproof container (insurance policies, family identification cards, account records, etc.)

Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Remember you can find you own weather radio at Academy Sports and outdoors. This will alert you when weather conditions pose a threat to your location.