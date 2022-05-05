HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This day in hurricane preparedness week highlights the importance of getting an insurance check-up. The national weather service is encouraging you to Call your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance check-up to make sure you have enough insurance to repair or even replace your home and/or belongings.

Home and renters’ insurance do not cover flooding. A separate policy will be needed for coverage.

Flood insurance is available through your company, agent, or the National Flood Insurance Program at floodsmart.gov. Act now! Flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period. We are already 28 days away from the official start of the season.