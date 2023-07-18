HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend, SD 1045, which made global headlines for capturing the first live video inside category 4 Hurricane Sam, was redeployed from Charleston for NOAA’s 2023 Atlantic hurricane mission.

Watch the 24 hours inside of Hurricane Sam HERE.

In 2021, SD 1045 was one of five saildrones hurricane chasing in the Tropical Atlantic. Last year, NOAA added two more saildrones to monitor the Gulf of Mexico. This year, we’ll have a total of 12 vehicles taking part in the mission, including SD 1045, which will be operating off the coast of South Carolina.

“Off the coast of South Carolina is a particularly complex area of the ocean with relatively shallow waters combined with the strong, warm currents of the Gulf Stream that supply energy to a storm. When hurricanes go over these warm waters, they often intensify, potentially right before they make landfall, so it’s really important to understand how the ocean interacts with the storms in this area,” said Greg Foltz, a NOAA oceanographer and one of the mission’s principal investigators.

This story showcases not only how modern technology is transforming hurricane detection but also highlights the bravery and ingenuity behind this daring mission.