Hurricane Season ends in 12 weeks: “Don’t let your guards down”

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It's another busy day in outer space as two Russian Cosmonauts are hard at work outfitting a new module to the International Space Station.

Expedition 65 Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos began a spacewalk, around 9:51am this morning, to prepare the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module for operations in space.