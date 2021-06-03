Hurricane survival tips

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” […]

HOUSTON (CW39) — Hurricane season in Houston goes from June to November every year. Still every single year some people aren’t prepared for the storm. CW39’s Shannon LaNier is at HTX Tactical to deliver survival tips for all Texans.

HTX Tactical Helping People Prepare for Hurricane Season with New Line of Emergency Survival Products

HTX Tactical, a leading custom firearms and tactical gear store in Houston, is expanding its inventory to include a new line of emergency survival products to help local residents get ready for hurricane season.

HTX Tactical, located at 5401 Mitchelldale, Suite A2 in Houston, just opened a new larger store on May 1, 2021 to expand their inventory to include more survival gear for weather emergencies like hurricanes, flash floods, winter storms, and power outages.

“Preparation really is the key to surviving any emergency,” said Javier Garcia, Co-Owner of HTX Tactical. “With hurricane season coming, and what we went through with the winter storm and the pandemic, we’ve learned a little more about what we need to have on hand to survive. With every emergency, new, innovative, and more efficient products hit the market to help fill that need. Our goal is to stock a wide variety of the latest survival products for consumers to choose from, along with an expert sales team to help them build their own ‘grab-and-go” emergency kits in advance of whatever crisis comes their way.”

The survival products trending right now at HTX Tactical include a variety of first aid kits, survival blankets and reflective ponchos, portable water filtration products, solar powered items like lanterns, flashlights, spotlights, and USB chargers, and nearly anything waterproof, including dry boxes, waterproof matches and floating lighters. They also have an extensive inventory of lightweight, multipurpose all-in-one tools, gear bags, personal protection supplies, and pre-made survival backpacks that include emergency food, water pouches, a portable stove, stainless steel dinnerware, first aid kit, and some 30 additional supplies!

The 2,000 square-foot retail floor at HTX Tactical’s new store has also provided additional space for survival products for camping and boating, along with fishing and hunting gear and supplies.

In addition to the expanded inventory of survival products, HTX Tactical offers a wide array of personal safety products, custom firearms and ammunition. Founded in 2015, the Houston specialty store has over 10 years of survival and firearms sales and safety experience. HTX Tactical is open 10AM-7PM Monday-Saturday.