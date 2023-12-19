HOUSTON (KIAH) — A volcanic eruption continues on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting the civil defense to be put on HIGH ALERT. According to the country’s meteorological office, the area is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot. Authorities evacuated nearly 4,000 people nearby.

They also closed the nearby Blue Lagoon Geo-Thermal Spa. The peninsula in recent years has seen several eruptions in un-populated areas. However, authorities say the current outbreak on Monday was believed to pose an immediate risk to the town.