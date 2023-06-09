HOUSTON (KIAH) — Some headlines you might have missed last night on CW39 news at 9 p.m..

19 teenagers hospitalized after a deck collapsed in Surfside Beach. Kids from the Bayou City Fellowship group were taking a picture. None of the injuries were severe.

The new HISD board met last night for the first time in front of a crowd of parents among attendees. They approved the new acting HISD Superintendent Mike Miles’ salary which breaks down to $1500 a day.

Lightning in LaPorte was caught on video during yesterday’s big storms leaving 200,000 plus without power. That number continues to drop as power is being restored.