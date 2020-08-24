#ICYMI – New on CW39 8/24/2020

The Gulf Coast is bracing for Marco. Here’s a look at NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC top stories to get you, your home and your pets, prepared for a safe and evacuation.

Reporter Meaghan Mackey is in Dalphin Island, AL. with a look at the waves picking up along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday and Friday, we will be seeing heavy rain due to the storms.

Prep your pets for evacuation

CW39s Shannon LaNier tells us about the essentials you need for your pet during an evacuation.

LIVE with Dana Winter in New Orleans, LA about what things are looking like there until storms hit the coast.

Affordable DIY home hacks ahead of Laura and Marco

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter tells us more about what you need to make sure your home is prepared for a storm. Reinforcing your garage door for instance can make a huge difference.

Car Kit for Evacuation

CW39’s Shannon LaNier talks with experts about what to have in your car kit for an evacuation.

