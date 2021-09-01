Ida latest: A look at New Orleans Wednesday September 1st

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH in NOLA

IDA LATEST

More Ida latest

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) People are waking up in New Orleans and surrounding areas in Louisiana, where it’s a ghost town after Hurricane Ida.

This morning, CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is on scene in New Orleans LA Wednesday morning with a look around after Hurricane Ida aftermath.

She’s in the French Quarter where residents are still without power and water. Those are the biggest concerns as they head into the next couple of days. Heat advisories are in effect there locally with humidity playing a big factor as people get back into their homes to clean up in southeast Louisiana.

However there is some good news . Watch the video from those details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss