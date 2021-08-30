Ida now becoming a big rain problem

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Ida is now a big rain problem. Now with winds being lower, the rain will begin to pile up as it heads north.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger takes a look back at high rain totals we’ve seen so far. A wide area and around the New Orleans area is seeing six to 14 inches or rain.

As rain from Ida moves north there could be many inches of rain. There are man weather alerts in its path as it continues. Watch the video below to see how rain will continue to affect our local area and rain chances throughout the week.