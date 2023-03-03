HOUSTON (KIAH) — Breezy, dry and cooler on this Friday as a cold front passed Thursday night. Wind gusts Friday morning could top 20 to 30 mph at times.

Other than the wind, it’s a nice day with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. It turns chilly Friday night with lows in the upper 40s by sunrise Saturday.

Weekend forecast

Beautiful weather settles in for the weekend with low humidity, sunny skies and light winds. In Houston, there will be a wide range in temps from cool mornings to warm afternoons.

You’ll feel the humidity increasing by Monday of next week, with a few possible isolated showers Monday through Wednesday. At the same time, it will get warmer with temperatures well into the 80s during the afternoons.

Houston 10-day forecast

An early heads up: a potential significant drop in temperatures is coming at the end of next week. For now, we expect a cold front to arrive on Thursday, which will likely lead to a few days with highs in the 50s. In fact, starting at the end of next week much of the U.S. is likely going to be colder than normal.

8 to 14 day temperature outlook (NOAA / CPC)