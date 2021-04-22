Importance of composting: Happy Earth Compost

HOUSTON (CW39) – Earth Day is Today! Wanting to show Earth some love? Composting is a simple, easy, and effective way to make a positive impact on the planet.

After a hearty breakfast of mickey mouse waffles, I spent the morning with Jesse Stowers. He is the owner of Happy Earth Compost and taught me all about how to make a difference from the comfort of your own home.

What is composting?

Instead of taking your leftover food and tossing it in the garbage can or down the disposal, you divert the waste away from landfills and put it into a compost heap. There it is broken down and can be reused in gardens. Typically, in landfills it does not break down naturally. This can increase gases and fumes into the atmosphere that are not favored, such as methane. Dumping your leftover into the compost bucket takes two seconds out of your day. Little actions can go a long way! You can even compost coffee grounds!

Food it mixed in with other materials and it gets broken down slowly, over time, turning into this nice organic material that you can just put into your garden. It helps supplement your garden as you mix it into the soil. Gardeners call it black gold because of how well it works! If you took a yard that has eroded soil or is not exactly thriving the way you may want it, adding compost could be the answer to your problems. It will give it ‘pep’ by adding nutrients back in.

Jesse’s company, Happy Earth Compost, goes around and picks up compost buckets right from your doorstep. Once your bucket is full, set it out, and an empty bucket with a new set of bags will be waiting for you when you return.

