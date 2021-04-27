Importance of swimming lessons

HOUSTON (CW39) – Temperatures are rising, we are seeing more sunny afternoons, pools are opening, and this could mean lots of fun is in store! It also means we need to be vigilant for the lurking dangers of a swimming pool.

Statistics from the CDC:

From 2005-2014, there were an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings. That is about ten deaths per day.

Children ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates, these occur mostly at home swimming pools.

About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger.

Of these, fatal drowning remains the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death behind motor vehicle crashes.

For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries.

One of the greatest things you can do to help protect your child and yourself is to learn how to swim. Formal swimming lessons are a life long investment that is worth every penny. Knowing how to swim could prevent you or your child from being in a fatal predicament. Another way to combat the risk of fatal drownings is to fence in your pool. This way no child can aimlessly walk into the water unsupervised. On that note, also clear your pool deck of all pool toys. Remove floats, balls and other toys from the pool and surrounding area immediately after use so children are not tempted to enter the pool area unsupervised.

Want to be extra safe! Drownings happen fast and every second counts. Learning CPR is a valuable life lesson to have. In cases such as drownings, waiting for an ambulance to arrive could be too long for the victim. If you can perform this life saving action yourself after calling 911, a death could be prevented.