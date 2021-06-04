Improving drought conditions

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Drought conditions have significantly improved throughout Southeastern Texas. The D0 D1 and D2 conditions that were in place at the start of March have all been lifted. These drier conditions really hurt farmers at the beginning of the Spring, especially out along the coastline. 

From one end of the spectrum to the other… Palacious ended up having the rainiest May on record this year following the abnormally dry conditions that occurred in March.  

Fast forward to the end of May and start of June… Rainy conditions prevailed throughout state causing river flooding and flash flooding throughout the state.  

This week’s forecast is following that trend. A stormy weekend is in store, with rain totals adding up to 5-7″ possible in localized areas.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss