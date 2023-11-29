HOUSTON (KIAH) – As a storm system nears from the west, scattered showers arrive in Southeast Texas late Wednesday night. Those showers turn to potential strong thunderstorms Thursday morning, with on and off storms in the forecast through mid afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the probability of severe weather in Southeast Texas. The image above shows that parts of Houston and areas north of I-10 are in a level 3 out of 5 (enhanced) risk for severe storms. The enhanced risk is defined as “Numerous severe storms possible. More persistent and/or widespread, a few intense”.

Severe weather means there is a threat of damaging wind gusts, hail 1″ or larger, and/or tornadoes. Thursday’s tornado probability is up to 10% in Southeast Texas, meaning there is a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any location.

Aside from severe storms, the chance you get just plain rain at your house Thursday is nearly 100%. Rain coverage will gradually increase late tonight, and could very likely make for a messy Thursday morning commute.

Storms are likely through the first half of Thursday afternoon, then the worst of it passes east. However, a few showers and storms remain possible Friday, with very little rain in the forecast this weekend.