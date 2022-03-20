HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This morning we have more clarity of the timing and impacts that storms are to bring to our area come Monday night. The newest weather models are agreeing that the threat of strong to severe storms will pass through east and southeast Texas later on Monday evening, but mostly after sunset, near 10 p.m. is when we will see the heaviest of the shower and thunderstorm activity.

There are four modes of severe weather that we commonly refer to: hail, damaging wind, tornadoes, and flooding. All four modes are expected to be seen throughout our region over the course of the evening on Monday through Tuesday morning. Hazards will include hail, heavy rain capable of causing street flooding, isolated tornadoes, and strong to damaging winds. Prepare for sloppy commutes and multiple delays throughout the course of late Monday and early Tuesday due to the weather. This will be a great time to download our CW39 app to stay up to date on everything happening in your location.

As we are entering severe weather season, our atmosphere is becoming increasingly primed for sustaining more moisture, and more heat. These two factors are key for severe weather. Since storms are now pushed back to the later portion of Monday, we have ample time for daytime heating to take place and add to our instability within the atmosphere.

The area in brown is currently under an enhanced risk, (3/5). This is where conditions are most favorable for severe weather. Since yesterday, the storm prediction center has shifted this area southward to include Harris County, meaning that Houston’s chance of seeing severe storms develop has increased compared to what model guidance was indicating yesterday afternoon.

The entire CW39 viewing area is either under a slight (2/5), or enhanced (3/5) risk for tomorrow.

Strong southerly winds will be feeing into the system come Monday morning and afternoon, simultaneously adding to our severe weather parameters of wind shear and (CAPE), a number we use to measure (P)otential (E)nergy stores in the environment. Moisture and heat play roles in this parameter.

As for rainfall, 3-4 inches is expected widespread. Locally higher amounts are anticipated. This is also an INCREASE from expected totals yesterday. Street flooding should be expected for commuters on Tuesday morning. Flash flooding possible during heavy storms as rain rates will exceed 1 in. / hr at times.

The day begins warm and breezy, southerly winds pick up throughout the morning gusting to 25 mph out of the southeast by 10 a.m. and increasing to near 30 mph by the afternoon. We will be limited to almost only shower activity for the first half of the day, chances for thunderstorms remain low until we approach the later hours of the afternoon.

For the drive home coverage of rain will increase, and thunderstorm development will become more likely throughout the region. Afternoon storms will be surface based. These storms that develop in the afternoon are NOT a part of the main line of vigorous storm activity that holds the greatest severe threats. That is to come later in the night. Although afternoon thunderstorms could pose some threats, my greatest concern is for the hours following 8 p.m.

By 8 p.m. models are indicating a vigorous line of thunderstorms developing just west of College Station. Every single severe weather threat will increase starting at this time. The potential for isolated tornadoes, even 1 or 2 strong tornadoes, included.

Nocturnal tornadoes are particularly dangerous because most are asleep whenever they strike and are abruptly woken up by the howling winds, confused and unprepared. Don’t let this happen to you. Keep your phone charged, nearby, and have the settings for emergency alerts turned ON.

Houston’s strongest wind threat is expected to be from 10 p.m. to midnight. Medium sized hail within strong cells is likely. Park away from trees, under a structure, or in a parking garage if possible.