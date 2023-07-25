HOUSTON (KIAH) – You’ll notice hazy skies this week as a batch of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa has arrived in Texas. It’s common this time of year to see these dust plumes occasionally reach the U.S. This plume will be the most significant so far this year.

Dust forecast Tuesday

Pro: The haze will likely enhance the colors of the sunrise and sunset. Con: the dust can be bothersome for some people, especially those with asthma or respiratory issues.

TCEQ air quality forecast for Houston

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality expects moderate air quality Tuesday, and is forecasting moderate air quality through at least Thursday.

Dust aside, our weather will continue hot, but likely not quite meeting heat advisory criteria. We expect highs in the upper 90s, feeling more like 105.

Also, each afternoon for the rest of the work week may feature some very isolated thunderstorms.

Houston 7-day forecast