HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is advising the public to stay indoors during heat waves forecasted for Texas. Tips and precautions you can take to keep you and your loved ones safe are important for days like this where the heat index is fast approaching 100° this week and various times over the summer.
Tips to stay safe, even indoors include:
- Using your air conditioning when possible
- Go to a cooling center in the Houston area
- Stay hydrated and cut back on fluids that dehydrate, like coffee and alcohol
- Check on vulnerable individuals who may be sensitive to higher temperatures
- Don’t go outdoors unless it’s very early or late in the day
- Wear light colored clothing