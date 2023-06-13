HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is advising the public to stay indoors during heat waves forecasted for Texas. Tips and precautions you can take to keep you and your loved ones safe are important for days like this where the heat index is fast approaching 100° this week and various times over the summer.

Tips to stay safe, even indoors include:

NOAA

Using your air conditioning when possible

Go to a cooling center in the Houston area

Stay hydrated and cut back on fluids that dehydrate, like coffee and alcohol

Check on vulnerable individuals who may be sensitive to higher temperatures

Don’t go outdoors unless it’s very early or late in the day

Wear light colored clothing