HOUSTON (KIAH) – Several states from the South to the Midwest are on alert for what the Storm Prediction Center is calling an ‘intense and widespread’ severe weather event Friday. Nearly 68 million people are in the severe risk zone.

Severe weather outlook Friday

Parts of 9 states are included in a large level 3 of 5 (enhanced) risk. The SPC is also highlighting two areas in a level 4 out of 5 (moderate) risk zone, including the city of Memphis. This is where severe weather may be most widespread and most intense, and where tornadoes are most likely. This is also the type of event that could produce some strong, long-track tornadoes, potentially similar to the recently deadly tornado in Mississippi last week.

Futurecast Friday afternoon

Futurecast Friday evening

Locally in Houston, a few strong thunderstorms are possible north of Houston Friday evening. Most are all of those storms likely fizzle out before reaching Houston. Drier and very warm air settles in Saturday, then scattered rain moves in Sunday.