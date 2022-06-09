Widespread 100s take over Texas this weekend, including Houston's first 100 since 2020.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The ongoing heat wave is going to gradually get more intense for Texas over the next few days. By the weekend, most of the state will be in the 100s with likely widespread heat advisories on the way.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Thursday

Relative to what’s coming, Thursday’s temperatures across Texas will be manageable with most highs in the 90s, along with a few areas reaching 100.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Friday

The heat gets turned up a notch on Friday with several areas topping 100.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Saturday

Saturday’s heat gets even more intense. Our forecast shows several parts of Texas topping out around 105. In Houston, we could reach 100 on Saturday.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Sunday

Sunday will be Texas’s overall hottest day during this stretch of heat. The driest parts of Texas could reach 105 to 110 degrees, and Houston may top out barely over 100.

Locally, in addition to the heat, it will feel several degrees hotter than the actual temperatures. The heat and humidity combination turns dangerous this weekend with feels-like temperatures topping 105 degrees.

CW39 – forecast highs and forecast heat index values

How rare is 100 in Houston this early in the summer? Very rare. Assuming we reach 100 on Saturday, June 11th, it will be Houston’s 3rd earliest 100 on record. Weather records for Houston go back to the late 1800s, and they show that Houston’s first 100-degree day occurs after June 11th 99% of the time! The average date of the first 100-degree day is July 19th.

CW39 – 100 degrees coming way ahead of schedule