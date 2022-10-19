HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City.

When to see it

The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early.

Thu, Oct 20: 5:59 a.m. to 6:03 a.m., moving from the south to the northeast

Fri, Oct 21: 5:14 a.m. to 5:15 a.m., moving from the east to the northeast

Fri, Oct 21: 6:47 a.m. to 6:51 a.m., moving from the west to the north-northeast

Sat, Oct 22: 6:01 a.m. to 6:03 a.m., moving from the north to the north-northeast

What to look for

No special equipment needed! The ISS looks like a bright star. It should be easy to spot because, unlike the stars, it will be moving through the sky quickly, traveling from one horizon to the other in a few minutes.

The video below is from right outside our CW39 studios Wednesday morning, and that little white spot is the ISS on the move over Houston. Cool to see on video, but the experience is much better in person.

How fast does the ISS travel?

The ISS travels at 17,500 miles per hour, or nearly 5 miles per second, which means it orbits the earth every 90 minutes. The crew gets to see 16 sunrises and sunsets every day!