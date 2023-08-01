HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Atlantic hurricane season starts in June, but the heart of hurricane season is just beginning. Storm activity typically ramps up in August, with the season peaking in September. 63% of U.S. hurricanes occur in August and September.

Tropical climatology

As of Tuesday morning, there are no named storms or significant threats in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure for potential organization in the middle of the Atlantic. If it forms, it’ll head north with no impact to the U.S.

Tropical outlook Atlantic

In the East Pacific, newly-formed Tropical Storm Dora sits far off the coast of Mexico. It’s heading westward, away from land, and will likely become a hurricane.

Tropical outlook East Pacific