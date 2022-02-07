HOUSTON (KIAH) — The big winter storm is behind us, and now that we’ve thawed out, I’m being asked this question from several people: are we done with freezes? The short answer: possibly, but not necessarily.

Houston weather records date back to the 1800s. I looked at those records to determine the average date we see our last freeze of the season. Obviously, that date can vary significantly year to year, but when you blend it all together, February 15th is the average date for Houston’s last freeze.

CW39

With today being February 7th, we’re not at that average date just yet. However, I’m pretty confident we won’t see a freeze for the next 7 to 10 days, which then takes us past that crucial date of February 15th.

CW39

Keep in mind, our forecast is for Houston. Often times when Houston drops to upper 30s, some outlying areas north and northwest of Houston may still reach freezing.

There have certainly been many years where Houston reached freezing in March. In fact, the latest freeze on record occurred April 10th! That’s why we say we’re not necessarily done with freezes.

Finally, a light freeze (lows of 30-32) usually aren’t too impactful to our region. Taking the data a bit farther, Houston’s average last date of lows 29 or colder is January 31st.