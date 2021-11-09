Is the 2021 hurricane season over?

HOUSTON (KIAH) –The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has seen 21 named storms in total, and seven hurricanes (Elsa, Grace, Henri, Ida, Larry, Nicolas and Sam). Four (Grace, Ida, Larry and Sam) of those were major measuring at a category 3 or stronger.

The National Hurricane Center says currently there isn’t any tropical cyclone formation expected during the next 5 days for the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. However it’s still an important reminder that named storms still have the potential to form near the end and outside of the peak months.

As we saw in the 2020 hurricane season when Tropical Storm Theta and Category 4 Iota both formed in November. Allowing Theta to set an annual record that year for most named Atlantic storms, and leaving Iota’s November 13th formation as the strongest storm on record to form so late into the autumn season.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30, but not before setting records for running completely through the entire list of storm names for the year. This is only the third time on record, behind the 30 named storms of 2020 and 2005’s 28 named storms that this has occurred.

In previous years the supplemental list included Greek letters of the alphabet, but this year will debut a new kind of alternative list, using more common names, starting with Adria and ending with Will.