HOUSTON (KIAH) – Just like the last few days, a few thunderstorms will once again pop up Wednesday afternoon. A few areas could get more than half an inch of rain, however, many areas won’t get anything. I expect about 30% of Southeast Texas to get rain today.

Forecast rain chances for Houston Wednesday

Isolated storms are possible between lunch and dinner, with the most rain coverage occurring between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Houston 7-day forecast

Rain chances drop Thursday through Saturday, and temperatures increase a bit with highs in the low 90s.

Scattered storms return Sunday and last through the first part of next week.