HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers bring the threat for lightning to beach goers today. Stay weather aware for any outdoor activities this afternoon. Highs warm into the upper 80 under mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the lower 70s tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, a weak disturbance bringing showers and thunderstorms to parts of the area Memorial Day afternoon through Tuesday morning may produce locally heavy rainfall.

There is a chance that some locally heavy rainfall could develop in some of the stronger storms. In these stronger storms, rainfall totals will be generally up to 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Where stronger storms develop, street flooding could occur (especially in areas with poor drainage), and some rises on area rivers, creeks and bayous are possible. There will be a lightning risk during the afternoon/evening for any outdoor activities.