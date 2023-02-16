HOUSTON (KIAH) — Dress warm today as strong north winds bring in much cooler air. After starting the morning in the 70s, it drops to the 50s once the front passes.

Thursday’s cold front checklist

Winds front the north will average 15 to 20 mph, but at times gusts will reach or exceed 30 mph. In fact, a wind advisory is in effect along the coast and bay (tan color in the image below) as gusts there could reach 40 mph.

Wind advisory near the coast and bay Thursday

Rain should clear the area shortly after sunrise, if not sooner. Clouds remain all day, and at most there could be a very light isolated shower or sprinkles in the afternoon.

Temps keep dropping tonight with Friday morning lows in the mid 30s for most, and feeling like the upper 20s as winds will still be breezy.

Houston 7-day forecast

Saturday will be one last cool day before a significant warmup begins Sunday. Next week we expect a string of days in the 80s.