Japan 2020 | Weather in Japan and Houston Athlete Schedule

HOUSTON (KIAH) Here is the schedule for Houston athletes’ schedule in Japan 2020. Including Simon Biles, Simone Manuel, and Cat Osterman. We also have weather updates for Tokyo, Japan all morning long.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.