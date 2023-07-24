HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re “feeling so cool” as more big celebrities give props to Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger (@WeatherAdam) and his “Sneaking Words in the Weather” videos on social media. Recently, Krueger used lyrics from the song “Waffle House” by the Jonas Brothers in his weather forecasts. The video was shared by the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account, and Joe Jonas even commented with the “raising hands” emoji.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest celebrities to acknowledge Krueger’s fun twist on delivering the weather forecast. Several of Krueger’s videos have millions of views, and include comments and shares from stars like Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Warren G, Outkast, Lin-Manuel Miranda, AJR, Tenacious D, David Spade and several other musicians and actors.