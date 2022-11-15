Bands of heavy lake-effect snow swept in off the lower Great Lakes and dusted parts of western New York on Sunday evening, November 13, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage from Joseph Frascati, a weather photographer based in Monroe County, shows snow falling in Churchville, southwest of Rochester, as a US flag blows in the wind.

Temperatures were expected to remain below normal throughout the week and “significant” lake-effect snow was possible over the weekend, the NWS said.

Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful