HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold and wet weather lingers for one more day in Southeast Texas. Rain is most likely Thursday morning, then tapers in the afternoon, and completely ends Thursday night.

U.S. weather pattern Thursday morning

The image above shows the upper-atmosphere wind flow, resulting in an “overrunning” pattern. It has been in place in Texas all week with cold air at the surface and warmer air from the Pacific and Gulf higher up in the atmosphere. The result, as you’ve experienced, is persistent wet weather. That area of low pressure finally passes by Friday, bringing a drier pattern behind it.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

After 40s Thursday, Houston warms to 50s Friday, 60s Saturday and 70 by Sunday. The next weather change we’re monitoring is a front with rain next week. Models are differing quite a bit on the timing, showing the front passing sometime from Tuesday through Thursday. Keep checking back for updates.