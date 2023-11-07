HOUSTON (KIAH) – For now, it’s more warm and dry weather for Texas. However, the next cold front is just a couple of days away. It moves through North Texas Thursday, arriving in Houston late Thursday night and into Friday. This cold front will likely bring widespread rain along and behind it.

Rain totals will likely reach or exceed one inch from Tyler to San Antonio and areas east, including the Greater Houston area and much of South Texas. The bulk of Houston’s rain will come Friday.

Houston’s high temperatures will top 80 degrees each day through Thursday, but it will be quite a bit cooler starting Friday with highs in the 60s. Weekend temperatures will be similar, with a few showers at times.